



Atome is a Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) platform and digital financial services provider supported by institutional partners like Standard Chartered and HSBC. It is part of Advance Intelligence Group, backed by investors including SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus.

As Atome expands into a digital financial services platform across various markets, optimising its backend data infrastructure is important to manage transactions swiftly. This upgrade will ensure a secure, and efficient user experience. By integrating OceanBase's database solutions, Atome can increase its business performance while ensuring real-time availability and scalability. Additionally, it will maintain financial-grade data compliance and consistency, along with cost efficiency in its infrastructure.

Representatives from Atome stated that the collaboration with OceanBase's solutions will help to scale effectively while maintaining a simplified and secure experience for customers, merchants, and partners.

OceanBase is a high-performance, scalable distributed database that supports hybrid transaction/analytical processing (HTAP) with strong data consistency, high availability, and SQL compatibility. It has supported over 2,000 customers upgrade their database systems across 80 availability zones and 30 regions on major cloud platforms like AWS, Google Cloud, and Alibaba Cloud.

Other developments from OceanBase

In December 2024, OceanBase partnered with Starpay, a financial technology company based in the Philippines. This collaboration was designed to boost Starpay's system performance and operational efficiency as the company expanded into regional markets. Starpay introduced new services, such as APIs, resulting in a significant rise in transaction volume. To meet the growing technological requirements, the company chose OceanBase’s distributed database solutions to reinforce its infrastructure.

In a proof-of-concept trial carried out through Amazon Web Services, Starpay reported significant improvements with OceanBase. According to representatives from Starpay, as reported by Yahoo Finance, OceanBase's database solution managed high transaction volumes throughout the migration process. They also highlighted the continuous 24/7 support offered by OceanBase, which facilitated a simplified transition.