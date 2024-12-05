Starpay partners with OceanBase to support database efficiency

This initiative aims to improve Starpay's system performance and operational efficiency as the company continues its expansion across regional markets. Starpay has been rolling out new services, including APIs, leading to a substantial increase in transaction volume. To address the associated technological demands, the company selected OceanBase’s distributed database solutions to support its infrastructure.
In a proof-of-concept trial conducted via Amazon Web Services, Starpay reported marked improvements with OceanBase. Representatives from Starpay cited by Yahoo Finance stated that OceanBase's database solution effectively handled high transaction volumes during the migration process. They also noted the 24/7 support provided by OceanBase, which ensured a smooth transition.
Similarly, OceanBase's Chief Technology Officer, emphasised the importance of the partnership, explaining that it provides Starpay with a strong technological foundation for future growth. He added that OceanBase remains focused on advancing database technology to improve cost efficiency and performance for its partners.
As Starpay continues to expand, OceanBase's scalability will allow the platform to handle increasing operational demands. Future plans include exploring advanced database technologies such as Hybrid Transactional and Analytical Processing (HTAP) to enhance Starpay's business intelligence and analytics capabilities.
OceanBase, established in 2010, offers distributed database solutions for transactional and real-time analytics workloads. With a presence in over 30 regions worldwide, it serves more than 2,000 clients, including well-known brands across various industries.
As for Starpay, it represents a Philippine-based digital payment platform with a focus on secure and efficient transactions. With over 10,000 partner outlets, it facilitates digital payments through QRPh-enabled solutions, bridging offline ecosystems into the digital economy.
