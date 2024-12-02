Atlaslive, a provider of iGaming software, has partnered with StarsPay, a payment processor focused on sports betting, casino, and eSports in Brazil.

StarsPay offers instant payment processing through PIX, a widely used payment method amongst Brazilian players, and an infrastructure built to meet the needs of high-volume platforms such as Atlaslive’s Payment Hub. The partnership will be available to nationally regulated operators with a Brazilian gambling license.

Improved payments for the iGaming sector in Brazil

The integration, designed for transparency, operational stability, and secure processing, allows for a simple user experience across deposits, betting, and withdrawals. Atlaslive’s platform will continue to focus on region-specific demands while supporting its partners with solutions that adapt to local requirements, while remaining compliant with domestic regulations.

The alliance marks a key step in Atlaslive’s commitment to offering convenience and security to its audiences across the LATAM region while accelerating the adoption of its Payment Hub solution. Additionally, as fast and effective payment services become key for gaming brands, Atlaslive leverages StarsPay’s expertise to advance its mission and offer improved journeys for players.

With this partnership, Atlaslive continues its momentum in the LATAM market, delivering localised and reliable payment tools for licenced operators. The company’s platform supports flexibility and regulatory alignment while maintaining the performance standards required by fast-moving gaming brands. The company is a B2B software developer that offers a multifunctional and automated platform for sportsbook and casino operators. This includes features such as sportsbook, casino, risk management and anti-fraud tools, CRM, bonus engine, business analytics, payment systems, and retail module.

Atlaslive believes that expansion in this ever-evolving market requires analysis, adaptation, and partnerships that offer value. Collaborations like the one with StarsPay ensure that its platform stays ahead of requirements and meaningful to operators and their players.