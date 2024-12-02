AstroPay launches backend for financial products

AstroPay has launched a new backend platform that allows third-party businesses to create financial products using its existing infrastructure.

The initiative marks a strategic shift for the company, moving from offering direct-to-consumer financial services to enabling other businesses to embed similar tools into their own operations. The newly introduced platform grants companies access to a range of services, including multicurrency wallets, foreign exchange, card issuing, compliance tools, onboarding processes, and fraud prevention, all provided through a programmable interface. The infrastructure is connected to various local and international payment systems and is intended to be integrated quickly with minimal overhead.

Officials from AstroPay stated that the company has developed its own financial system over several years and is now making that infrastructure accessible to external developers and companies. They suggested that the complexities of launching cross-border financial products, previously requiring years of licencing, contracting, and development, can now be handled within a much shorter time frame.

Infrastructure components and early use cases

AstroPay emphasises that the platform is not a white-label wallet, but rather a backend financial system that includes licensing, compliance mechanisms, and access to multiple regional payment rails. With a single integration, businesses can issue virtual or physical cards via Visa or Mastercard, create local bank accounts in markets such as Brazil, Argentina, and the UK, and offer real-time currency exchange and wallet functions.

The platform also supports integration of AstroPay’s checkout feature, which allows customers to use their existing AstroPay wallets for payments, and includes tools for regulatory compliance such as KYC, AML, and sanctions checks. The API-based setup is designed to allow customisation and scalability, with real-time transaction processing built in.

Early adopters of the platform span various industries across Latin America and Europe. Use cases include ecommerce platforms enabling localised payments for buyers and sellers, creator platforms facilitating real-time payouts via digital wallets, and payroll services supporting multicurrency distribution to remote workers.

One representative from AstroPay noted that many companies previously struggled with the fragmented nature of banking, compliance, and payments when attempting to offer financial products. The new platform, they said, addresses those issues by simplifying the process into modular components that can be selected as needed.