The collaboration aims to simplify the development of co-branded card programmes while integrating loyalty engagement features.

The partnership leverages Ascenda’s global engagement ecosystem with Cardless’ digital-first credit card platform. By integrating these capabilities, the companies intend to streamline the process for merchants to introduce card programmes and improve customer engagement through data-driven insights.

Expanding co-brand and loyalty capabilities

Ascenda provides connectivity between merchants and financial institutions to support customer acquisition, engagement, and retention. The integration with Cardless' issuing platform is expected to facilitate the launch of new credit card programmes while offering loyalty incentives designed to increase card usage and customer retention.

In the company press release, officials from Ascenda stated that the partnership is designed to simplify the process for merchants looking to establish embedded card programmes with digital engagement features. They noted that the collaboration aims to set a benchmark for customer engagement by combining rewards content with an integrated loyalty experience.

In turn, representatives from Cardless remarked that the agreement is intended to improve the return on investment for merchants by making it easier to introduce co-branded cards while expanding loyalty opportunities. The new capabilities resulting from the Ascenda-Cardless partnership are now available to merchants, providing an integrated solution for co-brand card issuance and loyalty initiatives aimed at increasing customer lifetime value.





What else has Ascenda been up to?

These developments follow Ascenda’s partnership with Ramp from May 2024. That collaboration aimed to offer the latter’s customers more options for redeeming points on US spending.

Through this partnership, Ramp was looking to improve its cashback programme by making it a more flexible offering that can meet the demands and needs of customers, whilst solidifying the company’s value proposition.