News

Ascenda joins forces with Ramp

Wednesday 29 May 2024 15:21 CET | News

Rewards network Ascenda has announced its partnership with Ramp, aiming to offer the latter’s customers more options for redeeming points on US spending. 

In a bid to support its customers by providing them with more ways to redeem points earned on US spending, Ramp entered a collaboration with Ascenda, which offers premium rewards propositions and loyalty that work towards accelerating user acquisition. Through this partnership, Ramp aims to improve its cashback program by making it a more flexible offering that can meet the demands and needs of customers, whilst solidifying the company’s value proposition.

Additionally, by connecting to Ascenda’s global rewards ecosystem, Ramp customers are set to receive the ability to transfer rewards to a broad selection of frequent traveller programs worldwide, including Air France–KLM Flying Blue, British Airways Executive Club, Marriott Bonvoy, Qatar Airways Privilege Club, and Wyndham Rewards.

According to Ramp’s officials, the company is committed to improving the services it offers to its customers and the current move intends to deliver on this allegiance. By joining forces with Ascenda, Ramp is set to provide flexibility with control to enable businesses to redeem points that work for them without spending wastefully. Moreover, representatives from Ascenda highlighted that by delivering Ramp more options to unlock value to its rewards program, the company can enhance its solutions and solidify its position in the industry. Also, the collaboration can allow Ramp to acquire more customers and drive higher usage and retention from existing customers.

Serving finance teams globally, Ramp provides spend management and expense management software, to bill payments and vendor management to automate finance operations and create healthier businesses. Currently, the company’s solutions are leveraged by nearly 25,000 businesses to reduce their expenses by an average of 5% and close their books faster.

