Aryza announces a strategic partnership with Acquired.com

The primary goal of this partnership is to provide a selection of data-driven collection and disbursement options for lending divisions. Moreover, there are plans to extend this offering to other parts of the Aryza Group, including debt recovery and insolvency. According to the official press release, offering innovative solutions for the financial services ecosystem is something both Aryza and Acquired.com are familiar with, which is why the partnership between the two entities synergises on multiple levels.

Specifically, businesses using Aryza’s products can tap into Acquired.com’s payment solution to improve their end-to-end payment processes and add automated disbursements that can optimise payments and support collection success.

According to Aryza, the collaboration with Acquired.com has the potential to improve its consumer protection offering at all stages of the credit-debt cycle. The company will be able to deliver a more customer-focused experience by leveraging Acquired.com’s regulatory experience and deep data expertise.

In the company press release, Aryza officials talked about this new partnership and revealed the reason why they chose to work with Acquired.com. Acquired.com’s payment platform can easily integrate into Aryza’s lending and data solution products thus improving user experience and allowing clients to offer their customers convenient payment options in a secure, compliant, and intuitive way.

Officials from Acquired.com revealed that they are already in talks about expanding their partnership with Aryza by adding their proprietary Open Banking solution, Pay by Bank, as a payment option for Aryza customers.

Other noteworthy Acquired.com partnerships

Acquired.com’s platform provides full payment life cycle management including collections via card and Open Banking, faster payments, and treasury solutions. The company’s familiarity to work with deep data, as well as its consultative approach streamlines and digitises payments, allowing businesses to accelerate their growth.

In May 2023, Acquired.com partnered with UK-based taxi and private hire tipping payment platform tippmee to facilitate QR code taxi tipping. At the time, tippmee was looking to expand its solution in the UK.

The company offers a cash-free way for passengers to tip taxi and private hire drivers using a smart headrest cover. By collaborating with Acquired.com tippmee enabled passengers to utilise payment methods such as digital wallets, including Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as debit and credit cards, regardless of their issuer.

In March 2023, Acquired.com selected payments technology company MultiPay as a hardware provider for its in-person payment card terminals. Following this partnership, Acquired.com gained the ability to provide merchants with a simplified in-person payment option, by integrating MultiPay’s hardware solutions integrating into their existing systems.