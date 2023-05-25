tippmee partners with Acquired.com to facilitate QR code taxi tipping

The partnership comes as tippmee is looking into further expanding its solution in the UK. The company offers a cash-free way for passengers to tip taxi and private hire drivers using a smart headrest cover. Teaming up with Acquired.com will enable tippmee passengers to utilise payment methods such as digital wallets, like Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as debit and credit cards, regardless of their issuer.
tippmee’s payment solution
As research shows, people have embraced digital payment options all around the world. In Europe in particular, 66% of customers have adopted digital transactions as a means of payment. As a result of this shift, new solutions – that cater to the buyers’ need to be provided with streamlined payment experiences – are necessary.
Taxi and private drivers that opt for tippmee’s solution receive a headrest cover with a personalised insert that features the driver's unique QR code and NFC tag, which is linked to their bank account. To leave a tip, passengers tap the driver's headrest cover with their smartphone. The company charges a 1% fee on all tips received. Drivers utilising the service can log in and check their balance at all times. The payment for the tips is made directly into the drivers’ bank accounts on Fridays.
Earlier in 2023, Acquired.com announced its partnership with HES FinTech, a Lithuanian provider of lending platforms. Similarly, the partnership was advertised as a way for HES to expand its reach in the UK market.
What is more, in March 2023, Acquired.com teamed up with MultiPay as its hardware provider for in-person payment card terminals.
