Arcos Dorados partners with dLocal in Uruguay

As Arcos Dorados expands their food delivery services in Uruguay, dLocal’s platform will support in-app payments to ensure an improved user experience while processing payment volumes at scale. dLocal will allow customers to complete purchases in the McDonald’s app using credit and debit cards for food delivery service.

With the growth of the digital economy and aligned with its ambition to lead the so-called digital race, Arcos Dorados is looking into new ways to offer an easy, reliable digital experience for our customers. Having dLocal’s platform and local payments services expertise in its restaurants will allow Arcos Dorados to provide a higher level of convenience, hence capturing the opportunities allowed by the growing food delivery business, the company stated.

