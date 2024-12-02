Apple Pay has announced its expansion into the regions of Bosnia and Herzegovina, aiming to optimise digital payments for customers and partners.

Following this announcement, the expansion aims to provide users in the country with the possibility to leverage their Apple devices for secure and convenient contactless transactions, while integrating with supported banks as well.

In addition, the introduction of Apple Pay in Bosnia and Herzegovina is set to streamline the payment process for consumers, while also enabling users to make purchases with their iPhones, Apple Watches, iPads, and Macs. This process will allow the service to eliminate the need to carry physical cards, as transactions will be secured using a device-specific number and a unique transaction code, aiming to ensure that card numbers are not stored on the device or shared with merchants.

More information on Apple Pay’s expansion in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The new launch will focus on security and privacy, as each transaction will be authenticated with Face ID, Touch ID, or the device passcode. This layered security approach aims to optimise the manner in which companies protect customers from unauthorised use and data breaches. Furthermore, Apple will not store transaction details that can be traced back to the user, improving its commitment to customer privacy.

In addition, the launch of Apple Pay in Bosnia and Herzegovina was facilitated through partnerships with local financial institutions. While specific bank names were not immediately detailed, the availability of the solution is contingent on banks enabling support for Apple Pay. With this in mind, users are advised to check with their respective banks in order to confirm compatibility and begin using the service.

The expansion of Apple Pay into Bosnia and Herzegovina aims to focus on Apple’s growing interest in emerging markets and its overall strategy to broaden the global reach of its financial services. At the same time, this move is expected to encourage an improved adoption of digital payment solutions within the country and potentially enable further technological advancements in the region’s financial sector.