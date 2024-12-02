Apple launches Tap to Pay on iPhone in Australia





Small to medium-sized businesses, as well as large retailers and hospitality groups, can now accept Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards, and other digital wallets using their iPhone and a partner-enabled iOS app, with no additional hardware or payment terminal required.











With the advent of iPhone Tap to Pay, Australian businesses are now accepting contactless payments from everywhere they carry out business. Tap to Pay on iPhone may be enabled by merchants using a supported iOS app on an iPhone Xs or later smartphone running iOS 16.4 or later. Once enabled, retailers will simply ask consumers to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch near the merchant's iPhone to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallets, and the payment will be securely completed using NFC technology. Tap to Pay on iPhone also features PIN input and accessibility choices.





The first to adapt

Westpac and Tyro Payments are the first payment systems in Australia to offer corporate clients Tap to Pay on iPhone. In the next months, other payment systems and apps, such as ANZ Worldline Payment Solutions, Stripe, Till Payments, and Zeller, will make this secure and simple feature available. Tap to Pay on iPhone is available to any payment platform or app developer that meets the technical requirements to allow Tap to Pay on iPhone.

Apple officially launched the service in February 2022, with Stripe becoming the first to use it. Other payment platforms have since joined in. Tap to Pay was introduced by Ayden in July 2022, and Square in September 2022.

Tap to Pay on iPhone works with contactless credit and debit cards from leading payment networks, including eftpos, Mastercard, Visa, and American Express.2 Tap to Pay on iPhone will also roll out to Apple Store locations in Australia later this year.





Making the product secure

All of Apple's payment services are designed and developed with privacy in mind. Customers' payment data is safeguarded by the same technology that keeps Apple Pay private and secure when using Tap to Pay on iPhone. All Tap to Pay transactions on iPhone are encrypted and processed via the Secure Element, and Apple, like Apple Pay, has no idea what is being purchased or who is making the payment.

Tap to Pay on the iPhone is intended to safeguard the payer's personal information. This service does not gather transaction data that may be linked to the payer. Payment card information, such as Credit/Debit Card Number (PAN), is encrypted and not accessible to the merchant. Payment card data is shared only between the merchant's Payment Service Provider, the payer, and the card issuer. Furthermore, the Tap to Pay service does not gather payer information such as names, addresses, or phone numbers.