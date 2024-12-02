Apiture launches real-time payments solutions

Apiture has rolled out real-time payments capabilities for its community bank and credit union clients.

Leveraging the new features, Apiture clients can enable their consumer and business account holders to send and receive payments instantly, anytime, through The Clearing House’s RTP network and the Federal Reserve’s FedNow service. According to a study from the US bank, more than 50% of companies in the US were already using RTP and FedNow in 2024. The adoption is projected to reach 80% by 2026.

Improving real-time payments solutions

The launch comes as the demand for faster payment experiences grows, and real-time payments adoption is increasing among businesses. Teal-time payments experience a shift, becoming a customer expectation rather than a competitive advantage. Offering this feature is becoming key for community banks and credit unions seeking to compete with larger institutions.

Apirture’s digital banking platform offers a range of payment options that enable customers and businesses to choose the best method for them, based on their needs and specific use case. The new capability follows Apiture’s existing faster payment options, such as domestic and international wire transfers with real-time foreign exchange rates. Additional services include bill pay, P2P payments, internal and external transfers, and ACH transactions.

The company believes that real-time payments are a highly effective way for customers to instantly send and receive A2A funds. This can support company payroll, bill payments, gig worker payments, early wage access, and more use cases. The launch reflects the company’s commitment to offering improved solutions to its customers in a way compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry, focusing on its mission to help community and regional financial institutions offer features that their clients expect.

This launch follows the rollout of Apiture’s Fintech Connector solution, which enables partners to integrate directly with Apiture Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions, allowing clients to select and implement new solutions that align with their account holders’ needs.