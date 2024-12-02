



In today’s dynamic banking environment, financial institutions are seeking optimal fintech solutions to meet the evolving expectations of their account holders. With Fintech Connector, partners can integrate directly with Apiture Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions, enabling Apiture clients to select and implement new services that align with their account holders' needs and their institution’s strategy.











Fintech partners can securely integrate their solutions with the Apiture Digital Banking Platform without requiring custom integration.

The benefits of using Fintech Connectors include rapid deployment through a single integration point and access to hundreds of Apiture community banks and credit unions in the network.

According to the company, Apiture’s Fintech Connector is now live and available for fintech partnerships. Furthermore, one of the first partners to integrate with it is InvestFi, a digital investing provider that enables account holders to buy and sell investments directly from their checking accounts. The fintech eliminates the need to transfer money to external parties for investment, allowing banks and credit unions to keep deposits within their own institutions. Apiture clients can now access InvestFi directly through Fintech Connectors.





Latest updates from Apiture

In April 2025, Apiture teamed up with Citizens State Bank (CSB) to optimise the digital and mobile banking experience.

With increased business accounts, CSB recognised the need to improve self-service options and deliver a more optimal, feature-rich banking experience for its customers.

Through this partnership, Apiture enabled CSB to provide customers with secure and intuitive digital banking services, which allowed for a more integrated approach to managing financial situations. CSB’s new digital banking options were aimed to launch in late spring.