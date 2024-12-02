APEXX Global partners with Global Payments on BNPL

APEXX Global is partnering with Global Payments, a payments technology company, to offer multiple Buy Now, Pay Later providers through a single access point to their merchants, internationally. Together, they facilitate businesses of all sizes to offer the Buy Now, Pay Later financing options their customers desire.

This represents an endorsement of APEXX’s Connect product by a payment service provider and follows their partnership with Worldline, announced in December 2021.

Global Payments is payments technology company, delivering a worldwide commerce ecosystem. Its connected infrastructure unifies every aspect of commerce, from issuer solutions to payments, and the innovative software that delivers seamless customer experiences.

APEXX acts as a Payments-as-a-Service platform, combining acquirers, gateways, shopping carts, and alternative payment methods into a single integration. It consults its enterprise level customers to consolidate their global payment service provider relationships and display all their reporting and transactional data in a single interface.