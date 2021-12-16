|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

APEXX and Worldline partner to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms

Thursday 16 December 2021 10:34 CET | News

UK-based payment platform APEXX has entered a strategic partnership on Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) with Worldline to provide access to 12 BNPL platforms to merchants globally.

As part of the strategic partnership, Worldline will enable their global ecommerce merchants to access BNPL solutions in over 40 markets globally via APEXX’s BNPL Connect platform. Worldline will initially launch with several BNPL providers offering extensive coverage and will continue expanding its offer throughout 2022.

APEXX launched BNPL Connect in March 2021 to address the popularity of BNPL as a flexible payment method and to simplify the onboarding process of BNPL solutions for PSPs and their merchants. BNPL Connect allows merchants to access multiple BNPL solutions through one consolidated API, and in turn, consumers can choose from a range of different BNPL options to suit their financing preferences.

For more information about Worldline, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Worldline, partnership, BNPL, expansion, API, instalment payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like