Anyfin secures EUR 30 million in a Series C funding round

With the new funds, Anyfin plans to expand into new markets and to improve the financial well-being of Europeans, particularly in the context of an increased cost of living and inaccessibility to services such as savings, loans, and credit. Anyfin's financial services can help simplify the process of refinancing debt while helping users to gain access to fair interest rates on their existing credit.

The company relies on a proprietary platform that enables consumers to refinance existing instalments and personal loans and credit cards based on their risk profiles.

The Series C funding round was led by existing investors such as Northzone, Accel, EQT Ventures, FinTech Collective, Quadrille Capital and Augmentum FinTech, and new investor Citi Ventures. Following the round, Anyfin’s total funding added up to EUR 600 million in debt and equity.

Anyfin officials cited by eu-startups.com mentioned the cost-of-living crisis and emphasised its negative effects on household finances. They also talked about the state of the financial industry as a whole and how it requires realignment in order to put the financial well-being of consumers first.

One of Anyfin’s board members focused on overpayment for consumer financial services and stated that it is one of the most valuable pain points that fintech can solve. He also highlighted that Anyfin is addressing this issue head-on with its re-finance proposition.

Anyfin’s partnerships and expansion efforts

At the time of writing, Anyfin has a presence in Sweden, Finland, Germany, and Norway. In 2021, Anyfin secured EUR 52 million through funding and expanded its presence in Germany. The funding was provided by investors such as FinTech Collective, Augmentum, and Quadrille Capital.

Following the funding round, the company set up an office in Berlin and strengthened its local team. It also introduced several of its services in Germany, including interest-free cash advances, a budgeting tool, and a way to block shopping with credit. Since launching in Germany in 2021, Anyfin has seen a 15% average monthly growth rate according to eu-startups.com.

In May 2022, Anyfin partnered Minna Technologies to offer a subscription management service for consumers. The tool is named ‘Fixed Costs,’ and it allows Anyfin’s users to track and follow their fixed costs and payments. It also allows users to cancel subscription plans, helping them to better manage recurring expenses.