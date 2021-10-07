|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

Swedish credit refinancer Anyfin raises USD 52 mln for German expansion

Thursday 7 October 2021 14:31 CET | News

Sweden-based credit refinancer Anyfin has closed its Series B round extension at a total of USD 52 million.

The funding—provided by new investors FinTech Collective, Augmentum and Quadrille Capital and existing investors—has been earmarked for expansion projects. At the moment, Anyfin focuses on helping Swedish, Finnish, and German consumers consolidate and refinance existing credit at better rates. The cash will help it establish a Berlin office to expand its reach in the German market.

Once German expansion is complete, Anyfin plans to grow across Northern Europe and launch a savings account in its app alongside the existing credit refinancing option. Anyfin’s core credit refinancing feature involves consumers selecting their existing lender, uploading a picture of their latest statement, and then seeing whether Anyfin can offer a lower interest repayment plan.




More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: credit scoring, lending, P2P lending, funding
Categories: Banking & Fintech | Payments General
Countries: Sweden
This article is part of category

Banking & Fintech

::: more





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like