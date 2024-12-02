



As a significant development, Ant International has established a strategic partnership with Dock, a provider of payments and banking technology in Latin America. This collaboration is intended to improve credit management capabilities and infrastructure efficiency for Dock’s clients, which include financial institutions, retailers, and fintech startups. The partnership seeks to make credit services more inclusive, particularly for underserved market segments such as micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).











In the initial phase of the partnership, Ant International’s AI-driven credit technology solutions, which feature an automated and intelligent risk management engine, will be evaluated for integration into the Dock One platform. This integration aims to upgrade Dock’s credit operations and infrastructure offerings. Adopting these solutions is expected to optimise clients’ credit decision processes, improve underwriting efficiency, and reduce costs. Additionally, the collaboration will focus on refining risk models and credit policies, enabling more accurate assessments in credit operations. These improvements will better position clients to serve a broader audience, thereby creating new growth opportunities and contributing to wider economic development in the region.





Expanding access to credit: a focus on MSMEs

Despite recent advancements in financial inclusion, Brazil continues to have opportunities to better support MSMEs and financially constrained groups. The country is actively promoting digital transformation and innovation in financial services to increase financial accessibility.

Since 2022, Dock has been advocating for a new credit paradigm that considers Brazil’s unique financial landscape. By combining Ant International’s credit technology solutions with Dock’s operational expertise and strong market presence, this partnership aims to improve the services Dock provides to local institutions, helping to strengthen credit operations and optimise infrastructure.

This collaboration reflects Ant International's commitment to expanding financial accessibility by providing local institutions with AI-driven technologies to better support underserved businesses and communities. Both Ant International and Dock are exploring further partnerships to advance financial inclusion in the region.