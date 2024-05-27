Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Dock, Muevy partner with Visa to boost transfers in LATAM

Monday 27 May 2024 12:35 CET | News

Global card scheme and issuer Visa has recently announced a new strategic partnership with Brazil-based fintechs Dock and Muevy to boost international remittance services via Visa Direct.

The new technology allows financial institutions and exchange partners to make international transfers faster and safer to more than 190 countries and territories globally.

More about the alliance

By partnering with local fintechs like Dock and Muevy, Visa is looking to redefine the way money moves, helping bring the agility and security to transactions in and from Brazil, thus allowing end-users to have more options regarding their fund transfers.

The Visa Direct service not only accelerates but also simplifies cross-border payments, while Dock will operate the entire technological infrastructure, regulatory licenses, and fraud prevention, allowing companies to focus on providing high-end customer experience and boost their sales.

What is Visa Direct?

Visa Direct is a financial technology that allows real-time money transfers from one person to another, regardless of which bank or fintech entity the card is from, as long as it is a Visa-issued card. Currently, Visa Direct has partnered with over 500 solution providers across the world to facilitate cross-border payments and promote financial inclusion. 

According to the company, over 7.5 billion transactions have been processed globally through Visa Direct in 2023 alone, with more than 2,800 live client programmes enabled across the world. 

Visa Direct also allows businesses to make instant refunds to their customers, without going through a cumbersome process that might last for days and generate additional costs. Ultimately, the new technology developed by Visa makes money move faster around the world, generating additional paying capabilities and supporting financial inclusion.

 

Global card scheme and issuer Visa has recently announced a new strategic partnership with Brazil-based fintechs Dock and Muevy to boost international remittance services via Visa Direct


More about the companies

Dock is a Brazilian Banking-as-a-Service provider, providing a wide array of solutions to its customers, from digital banking capabilities to cards and credit loans. Its in-house white label purchasing solution guarantees simplicity and speed. At the same time, Dock offers fraud prevention solutions, reducing risks in end-to-end operations, ensuring legit customer onboarding. 

Simultaneously, Muevy is a financial services company that accelerates cross-border instant payments by enhancing the opportunities of Open Finance. Its reliable infrastructure allows for anti-fraud measures, cryptography, clear fees and rates, as well as regulatory compliance and regular safety audits. 

More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, money transfer, money remittance, fraud detection, online fraud, Issuer, credit card, card scheme, cross-border payments, cross-border logistics, regulation, compliance, financial services, financial institutions, online banking, BaaS, fintech, financial inclusion, DeFi, payments , Acquirer
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Dock, Visa
Countries: Brazil
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Dock

|

Visa

|
Discover all the Company news on Dock and other articles related to Dock in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like