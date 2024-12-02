Ant Group launches Alipay+ in the Philippines





Following this announcement, customers based in the Philippines will be enabled to use a total of four mobile wallets, including AlipayHK (Hong Kong SAR), Touch ‘n Go eWallet (Malaysia), Kakao Pay (South Korea), and Alipay (Chinese mainland). Clients and travellers will also be given the possibility to have a cashless experience while leveraging just their home mobile wallets in order to make the transaction. The launch of the products aims to improve the overall travel experience of users as digital payment options make the process of shopping more efficient, secure, and fast.

Alipay+ is currently accepted by merchants and traders in Manila and Cebu, including the Mactan-Cebu International Airport, which integrated the solution across 90% of its businesses. The company’s plan at the moment is to onboard more businesses across the Philippines with Alipay+, with a focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as to promote digital travel and travel recovery.











Alipay+’s recent partnerships and product launches

Ant Group introduced Alipay+ in order to enable businesses and companies to process a wide range of mobile payment and transaction methods while serving regional and global clients with technical adaptation at the same time. The company had several collaborations and product launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic regions around the world.

At the beginning of September 2023, Korea Easy Payment Foundation, the operator of ZeroPay, announced the introduction of Alipay+ for South Korean merchants. Customers of six digital payment applications (such as Alipay, AlipayHK, MPay, TrueMoney, and Touch ‘n Go eWallet) were given the capability to travel cashless in the country by scanning the merchants’ ZeroPay QR.

The collaboration was made through ICB and it was projected to enable Korean traders, businesses, and small and medium-sized enterprises in particular, to provide an efficient payment experience for international visitors. Moreover, the service focused on increasing enterprises’ potential outreach to more than 1,4 billion clients from Southeast Asia and China.

Earlier in August 2023, the global payment facilitator Alipay+ announced its collaboration with PayNet in order to provide inbound and outbound Malaysian users and travellers with payment services. Throughout this deal, the companies prioritised the expansion of cross-border payment acceptance at 1,8 million traders in Malaysia.

The first launch was set to consist of five Asia e-wallets (AlipayHK, Kakao Pay, GCash, and TrueMoney) and it was planned to be followed by more products in the following months. The clients were also given the capability to leverage cashless payments when they travelled to Malaysia using Alipay+ by scanning SuitNow QR, Malaysia’s National QR Standard tool operated by PayNet.



