

Ant Bank has announced its partnership with the Hong Kong Gold Exchange in order to develop a one-stop service system for gold trading.

Following this announcement, the initiative for physical gold trading is supported by digital financial solutions and services, with the main objective being set on the process of boosting transaction efficiency.

In addition, one of the highlights boasted is an integrated and secure trading madel that operates both online and offline. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will allow both institutions to continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.

More information on the Ant Bank x Hong Kong Gold Exchange partnership

According to the official statement, the solution is expected to significantly lower the investment threshold, make transactions more flexible and secure, as well as optimise the convenience of physical gold redemption. At the same time, the collaboration is set to promote the overall popularisation of gold investments and savings.

At the moment, Hong Kong Gold Exchange, or HKGX, represents Hong Kong’s only spot gold and silver exchange, handling real-time physical trading activities. The initiative is set to accelerate the overall development of the service, as well as optimise the experience of customers and partners, making it more secure, efficient, and fast.



