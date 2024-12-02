Amway employs Computop omnichannel payment solution

The initiative kicks off supporting POS processing, with Amway choosing the PCI P2PE card-processing terminals connected via the Computop Paygate payment platform. Computop will route transactions to several local acquirers and include both global and local credit and debit card payment processing functionality. Ecommerce payment functionality will be added in phases for a complete omnichannel solution for Amway.

The partnership between Computop and Amway includes Amway’s business across North, Central and South America.

Computop also provides it payment system to banks and financial service providers as a white-label solution. Through its customer network and collaboration with the global marketplace Rakuten, Computop processes commercial payment transactions for more than 16,000 retailers annually.