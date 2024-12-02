Amazon to launch Bazaar store for value fashion in India

Amazon is preparing to enter India’s fast-growing fashion and lifestyle ecommerce sector with the launch of a digital store called Bazaar. It will offer sellers access to tens of millions of customers, delivery, and levy zero referral fees. The items sold through Bazaar will be priced under 600 Indian rupees, or USD 7.2, and will be featured in a special section, making them easy for customers to find.











The Indian fast-fashion ecommerce landscape

Research company Bernstein noted that the fast-fashion ecommerce space has gained ground in India recently as local startups take inspiration from global fast-fashion pioneers Zara, H&M, and Uniqlo. Top player Flipkart leads the category but faces mounting competition from Ajio, which has amassed about 30% market share.

Bazaar is one of the key new initiatives from Amazon, which has deployed over USD 7 billion in India, following the firm shutting down three of its businesses — wholesale distribution, food delivery and online learning — in India in late 2022.

The company announced in 2023 that it would invest about USD 2.3 billion in its ecommerce operations in the country by 2030. At the same time, Amazon is doubling down on AWS in India and plans to deploy USD 2.7 billion in the cloud business in the country by 2030.





