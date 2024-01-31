SellersFi partners with Amazon

Following this announcement, the collaboration between the companies is expected to provide eligible Amazon sellers with the possibility to access more opportunities to secure capital and develop their business. SellersFi will also combine its solutions and expertise with Amazon in order to deliver sellers access to credit lines of up to USD 10 million, through the use of Amazon Lending.
At the same time, eligible Amazon sellers will also be enabled to securely and efficiently access broader lines of credit to optimise the manner in which their stores develop and grow.
SellersFi was developed in order to address the different ecommerce challenges of sellers and companies, including the process of securing the right capital for their development process. The partnership with Amazon will focus on optimising the ecommerce financing procedure, as well as providing small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with accessible and safe financial products they need to focus on their goals of amplifying their businesses and attaining accelerated growth.
Sellers currently face a range of multiple challenges in the process of building successful online businesses, such as competition, order fulfillment, marketing, visitor conversion, and more. With these factors in mind, both Amazon and SellersFi will focus on optimising the manner in which sellers overcome these problems.
Amazon Lending will also prioritise delivering sellers the possibility to align with SellersFi's aim to launch new capabilities and offerings for ecommerce entrepreneurs. The companies will focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and online sellers in the US and other areas, while also remaining compliant with the laws and requirements of the local industries.
At the same time, the companies will prioritise providing sellers with flexible and convenient access to capital, regardless of their size and expertise. Through the lending option, the partnership will accelerate SellersFi’s expansion as a financial service platform, as it already offers its customers multiple services. These include prepaid debit cards, digital wallets with insurance, business debit and credit, working capital, and checking accounts in the pipeline. As ecommerce develops, SellersFi will also aim to optimise fintech innovations that will allow sellers and companies to worry less about funding and finance, as well as to focus more on development and achieving their business goals.
