



As of the announcement, Travel4Impact, the program and network run by Amadeus and IE University to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the travel and tourism sectors, is accepting applications globally. By expanding the program to the Americas, Amadeus intends to allow Travel4Impact to adopt a worldwide scope to solidify its commitment to developing a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible travel and tourism industry. The press release mentions that approximately 40 SMEs are set to be selected to enter the new launchpad phase, aimed to start in September 2024.











Travel4Impact’s objective and capabilities

Developed in collaboration with IE University, an international academic institution, Travel4Impact has assisted over 60 SMEs in increasing their positive impact and accelerating their digitalisation since its launch in 2021. As shown in the first and second-edition program satisfaction survey, Travel4Impact supported 72% of participants in enhancing their expectations about the future of their company.



As per the information detailed in the press release, during the launchpad phase, Travel4Impact is set to offer leaders, including C-level executives and founders, from SMEs a fully funded online six-month training and tutoring program lectured by IE University professors. The learning program allows SMEs to be included in work sessions that further develop their digital strategies and integrate additional sustainable practices into their business model. Amadeus’ data shows that approximately 87% of the participants underlined that the educational support and training sessions helped them understand how to implement sustainability into their business strategy.



Furthermore, after the launchpad, participants can join the network comprising members from previous editions, with the community uniting professionals to foster collaboration, mutual support, and exchange of best practices. According to EcoHotels.com’s officials, a participant in the second edition of Travel4Impact, entering the program allowed the company to learn from others in the industry and benefit from the tangible impacts of small modifications. Travel4Impact reassesses its content and offerings early to maintain its relevancy for its members. Considering this, the program is set to pilot a new format called the Co-Lab Sprints in 2024, aiming to collaboratively provide publications on a range of sustainable travel topics. Additionally, the program intends to initiate a new consulting initiative to support participants solve part of their business difficulties with the assistance of Amadeus.



Representatives from Amadeus underlined that the company works with IE University on Travel4Impact to foster the inclusion of participants of all sizes in the travel ecosystem and enable SMEs. The company intends to assist enterprises that focus on sustainability in their business strategy, while also collaboratively developing a more inclusive and responsible travel and tourism sector that capitalises on digitalisation. Officials from IE University stated that each of the program’s sessions serves as a dynamic forum for joint learning and sharing, with the evolution of the group accelerating the transformation of shared commitment into business capabilities.



The program is set to accept applications until 30 April 2024, with it welcoming leaders from small and medium-sized travel agencies, tour operators, and accommodation services to destination experiences who aim to improve their operations while supporting a sustainable ecosystem.



For more information about Amadeus, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.