Amadeus integrates IBM digital health pass for air travel

The aim is to help streamline the validation of air traveller’s Covid-19 health documentation for a smoother check-in experience. This enables airlines to integrate the use of Covid-19 digital health credentials into their existing reservation and booking system, allowing airline passengers the option to scan or upload documentation to show their health credentials.

As passengers move through the online check-in process, Traveler ID for Safe Travel checks the requirements for that particular trip against destination country regulations. This then prompts passengers with the option to generate a secure Covid-19 digital credential by scanning paper documents or uploading a digital version from their mobile or desktop.

These Covid-19 digital health credentials are then verified using IBM Digital Health Pass, which uses a combination of encryption and blockchain technologies to authenticate Covid-19 health credentials against a global ecosystem of labs, vaccination centres and healthcare providers. Airlines receive a simple status confirming a passenger is ready to fly. This solution provides passenger privacy since no personal health information is stored or tracked by the airline or IBM.

