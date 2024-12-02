Amadeus completes Vision-Box acquisition

Specifically, Vision-Box is a provider of biometric solutions created for airports, airlines, and border control clientele. The completion of this transaction marks Amadeus's strategic move to improve its presence in the biometrics sector. With all requisite regulatory approvals secured across pertinent markets, Amadeus can now integrate Vision-Box into its operational framework. This acquisition positions Amadeus to offer an enhanced suite of services, enabling a seamless traveller journey spanning from booking to airport arrival, encompassing border control and boarding processes.

As part of the acquisition, Vision-Box's solutions will now be integrated into Amadeus's portfolio catering to airports and airlines. According to the official press release, Vision-Box, characterised by its rapid global expansion, anticipates revenues of EUR 70 million, with an estimated normalised EBITDA nearing EUR 20 million by 2023. The acquisition deal, valued at approximately EUR 320 million in enterprise value (EV), entails Amadeus acquiring Vision-Box from its previous ownership, including partial ownership by Keensight Capital, a private equity firm specialising in pan-European Growth Buyout investments.

What else has Amadeus been up to?

In March 2024, Amadeus announced that Travel4Impact, the network supporting sustainable SMEs in travel and tourism, expanded globally, launching in the Americas.

Following the announcement, Travel4Impact, the programme and network run by Amadeus and IE University to assist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) operating in the travel and tourism sectors, started accepting applications globally. By expanding the programme to the Americas, Amadeus intended to allow Travel4Impact to adopt a worldwide scope to solidify its commitment to developing a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible travel and tourism industry. The press release mentioned that approximately 40 SMEs were set to be selected to enter the new launchpad phase, aimed to start in September 2024.

