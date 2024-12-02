Almosafer offers flexible payments to travellers with Tabby





Mixing BNPL with travel purchases

Tabby has partnered with Almosafer, a travel company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to provide travellers with the option to divide their travel expenses into four interest-free payments, allowing them more flexibility when planning their trips through Almosafer channels.

Officials from Tabby said they are happy to partner with Almosafer to provide flexible payments to their customers, especially at a time when many are looking for ways to regain financial control and purchasing power in light of the rising costs of travel.

Also commenting on this partnership, Almosafer’s representatives said they constantly strive to provide exceptional value and a distinctive experience to their customers through the services they provide. Through this collaboration with Tabby, their customers throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE will benefit from a hassle-free booking experience, and they can enjoy their trips now and pay for them later in a flexible way.

With over 1.5 million hotel booking options worldwide, flights with over 450 companies, multiple car rental options, complete vacation packages and more, Almosafer offers a wide range of convenient booking options to suit all different types of travel needs. With the option to pay through Tabby, the booking process will become smoother across multiple communication channels for the traveller.





Previous news from Tabby

The afore-mentioned partnership comes off the hells of a USD 200 million funding round raised by Tabby. These funds will help the company increase access to BNPL in the MENA region and provide tokenized payments along with other solutions that optimise the financial well-being of its users

In August 2023, the company announced the launch of its digital shopping assistant, Tabby Shop, aiming to improve the shopping experience of its clients and users. The Tabby Shope represented a new tool that showcased multiple products from numerous brands in the fashion, electronics, and home categories.