Tabby launches Tabby Shop

The Tabby Shop represents a new shopping tool that showcases multiple products from numerous brands in the fashion, home, and electronics categories. The service has several features that offer customers and users the possibility to search for the needed products in a faster, more secure, and more efficient manner while providing them with wish listing tools, deals, sale alerts, and more.
Furthermore, Tabby Shop provides clients with the capability to organise their products, discover new ones, as well as track the best deals for the whished tools, brands, and companies, without the need to switch between multiple shopping applications or websites. Shoppers can organise their products by color, price, materials, brands, and more, as well as benefit from autosuggestions that learn the taste of the customers in order to personalise their experience.
Users are enabled to find new sales and benefits from coupon codes within the Tabby exclusives as well. Moreover, they will also receive price drops on products they mark as favorites over time, which gives them the possibility to shop for the tools faster and to save money. The favorite products of a user can be shared with their friends, family, or loved ones, while the questions, orders, payments, and returns will be made with the chat support service of Tabby’s team.
Tabby Shop is currently available on the Tabby application in Saudi Arabia, as well as the United Arab Emirates.
MENA-based shopping and financial services application Tabby had several partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.
At the beginning of August 2023, Tabby announced its collaboration with Saudi Arabia-based air carriers and low-cost airline flynas in order to provide flexible payment solutions for customers and travellers.
Following this deal, the companies aimed to extend flexible payment options into the region, while the new payment solution introduced as a result of the collaboration was set to allow customers to pay for their trips in four interest-free payment instalments. In addition, clients were able to get their tickets with flexible payments as well.
Earlier in January 2023, Tabby raised USD 58 million in funding at a USD 600 million valuation, having PayPal also participating in the investment. The funds were set to be leveraged in order to expand Tabby’s overall product line into a plethora of client financial solutions, as well as to support the development process of the company.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions