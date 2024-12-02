Alipay has launched the Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol, with the announcement marking the first open technology framework for agentic commerce in China.

In collaboration with Qwen App, Taobao Instant Commerce, Rokid, Damai, and Alibaba Cloud’s Bailian platform, the Protocol brings a common language for partnership between AI and service platforms, including ecommerce and food delivery. This scales the efficiency and security of AI engagement across devices, systems, and platforms.

Merchant benefits, payment modes, and more

Through Alipay’s Protocol, merchants are set to be able to link AI-native apps to various AI agents via a single integration, mitigating the need for separate API development, minimising integration costs. When it comes to users, the shopping experience will become more optimal, reducing the time and improving security.

The Qwan App was the first platform to adopt the Agentic Commerce Trust Protocol on 15 January 2026, connecting with Taobao Instant Commerce and Alipay AI payment. The move now enables users to chat with Qwen App’s AI to place food and beverage orders inside the App, removing the need to go between apps. The AI provides nearby options, compares prices, applies the best available promotions, and allows simplified payment through Alipay.

At the moment, the Protocol offers two payment modes, including:

Instant payment : personalised for frequent purchases such as food delivery and daily shopping, and enables users to have real-time conversations with AI, make decisions based on recommendations, and finalise payment after confirmation;

: personalised for frequent purchases such as food delivery and daily shopping, and enables users to have real-time conversations with AI, make decisions based on recommendations, and finalise payment after confirmation; Delegated authorisation: enables users to pre-set conditions, including order times, spending limits, and preferred merchants. Afterwards, the AI automatically monitors product dynamics and finalises purchases without requiring additional instructions.

Furthermore, Alipay plans to scale the Protocol as it continues to collaborate with payment service providers, merchants, platforms, AI developers, and smart device manufacturers. As part of its development strategy, the company intends to create a new ecosystem of trust for AI commerce.