Alipay+ partners with PayNet





Following this announcement, the companies aim to expand the cross-border payment acceptance at 1,8 million traders and merchants in Malaysia. The first launch will consist of five Asian e-wallets (including AlipayHK, Kakao Pay, GCash, and TrueMoney), and it will be followed by more in the following months. The users will also be able to leverage cashless payments when they travel to Malaysia with Alipay+ by scanning DuitNow QR, Malaysia’s National QR Standard operated by PayNet. This will allow businesses and traders to accept real-time payments from clients of different participating banks, financial institutions, and e-wallet operators by leveraging a unified QR code.

Malaysian customers and residents will be enabled to make payments with e-wallets of their home country abroad with an MAO signed recently between the Ant Group and the Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd (PayNet).

Furthermore, all Malaysian mobile banking applications and e-wallets will be supported by PayNet and it will be accepted by Alipay+ merchants and traders network around the world. Both of the parties will also work on Alipay+ tourism marketing strategy in order to make the process of travelling more efficient, easy, and comfortable for customers.











Alipay+’s strategy of development

Alipay+ represents a suite of global cross-border digital payments services and marketing solutions that were designed to offer businesses, SMEs, and companies the possibility to process a wider range of mobile transaction methods and reach more customers, both regionally and globally. The firm had multiple partnerships and launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced its collaboration with Macau-based Macau Pass in order to expand cross-border payments in over 40 countries. The deal aimed to expand the overall coverage of Macau Wallet’s MPay cross-border payment capability to multiple overseas countries, such as the UAE, the UK, countries from the EEA, Australia, Qatar, Malaysia, Japan, and more.

Macau residents and customers who used the services (level 3A, 3B, and JR) were given the possibility to access cross-border payment offerings. In order to leverage them, they needed to switch Alipay+’s overseas payment code on the MPay application whenever they came across the Alipay+ logo at traders that operated in the listed countries.

Earlier in the same month, Thailand-based retail platform Central Retail partnered with Ant Group to provide Alipay+ at its stores. The company aimed to offer comprehensive and secure services for international digital payments in order to improve the experience of Asian tourists from different provinces.



