Aleta Planet teams up with Tencent





Customers who wish to use the remittance service need to sign up for a Aleta Planet/Nestia digital card and perform the remittance to Weixin users in China.

During the campaign period from 24 November to 31 December 2021, fees will be waived for the first 10,000 remittances completed. Aleta Planet will also waive the AP-1 card sign-up fee and three years of annual fees for the first 10,000 Singapore residents who sign up using MyInfo, a digital service platform that stores personal data from different government agencies.

Aleta Planet also provides card issuance and merchant acquisition for various card networks including UnionPay International, Discover, Diners Club, JCB, Visa, and Mastercard.

