Airwallex seeks new funds

The Tencent-backed company is in talks with prospective investors and aims to complete the fundraising in the near future, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. The startup is also considering an initial public offering as soon as 2024, as per Bloomberg’s sources. Deliberations are ongoing and details of the fundraising and IPO could still change.

In November 2021, Airwallex raised USD 100 million from investors including Lone Pine Capital and Sequoia Capital China, taking total fundraising in the Series E round to about USD 300 million, its website shows. The latest values Airwallex at about USD 5.5 billion.

Founded in 2015, Airwallex provides services including cross-border end-to-end payments and collection solutions for customers. It has more than 1,000 employees in 19 offices in countries including China, Australia, Japan, the US and the UK, according to its website.