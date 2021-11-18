|
Airwallex raises USD 100 mln in Series E1

Thursday 18 November 2021 11:04 CET | News

Airwallex has raised an additional USD 100 million in a Series E1 financing round.

This new funding raises Airwallex’s valuation to USD 5.5 billion and comes just a month after Airwallex announced an oversubscribed Series E round as the company looks to accelerate its global expansion plans.

Lone Pine Capital remained the lead for this financing, alongside other existing investors including 1835i Ventures, the venture capital partner to ANZ, and Sequoia Capital China.

In the last quarter, Airwallex continued to scale its business across APAC and EMEA, while also achieving early momentum in the US. The company launched its virtual employee cards in Hong Kong and the UK, marked its entry into Southeast Asia with licences in Singapore and Malaysia, and continued to onboard new global customers. 


