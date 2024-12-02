Airwallex partners with Woo

Through this integration, Airwallex allows Woo merchants to accept cross-border payments instantly by using global cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other 60 local payment methods at checkout. This focuses on enabling merchants with access to shoppers from Woo stores, without the difficulties of high foreign exchange (FX) conversion fees.
Airwallex – Woo partnership objectives
Being committed to connecting merchants with shoppers globally, Woo is an open-source ecommerce platform that provides its services to more than 3.5 million stores. As per the information detailed in the press release, the Airwallex extension is available on Woo’s Marketplace as of the announcement. According to Airwallex’s officials, cross-border payment collection represents an integral part of merchants who want to expand their operations worldwide. However, inefficiencies in cross-border payments negatively affect their growth into new geographies. Airwallex’s collaboration with Woo focuses on eliminating these challenges by minimising fees and delays associated with cross-border payments. The two companies aim to improve the shopping experience and enhance shoppers’ relationships with Woo and its merchants.
Furthermore, representatives from Woo stated that the company’s main objective is to support merchants in launching their stores fast and maintaining their growth. The integration of Airwallex allows merchants to instantly accept payments from customers globally, therefore assisting them in accelerating their international expansion strategy. Airwallex’s cross-border capabilities intend to help Woo’s existing and future merchants’ long-term growth. Additionally, the collaboration with Woo, among other recent partnerships, supports Airwallex’s vision of continuing to help businesses of all sizes in achieving their global expansion aspirations. The company currently offers its services to over 100,000 businesses worldwide, being leveraged by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN, among others.
Airwallex’s recent developments and collaborations
As a global financial platform for modern businesses, Airwallex provides solutions that help merchants manage their payments, treasury, spend management, and Embedded Finance. Its proprietary infrastructure aims to improve global payments and financial operations, enabling businesses to benefit from additional opportunities and expand internationally. In addition to its collaboration with Woo, Airwallex announced several developments and partnerships in recent months, intending to further advance its development strategy.
At the beginning of December 2023, Airwallex integrated
generative AI to accelerate and optimise its Know Your Customer (KYC) and onboarding processes. The solution focused on reducing false positives by approximately 50%, while also raising the number of customers that pass through the onboarding process without human intervention by 20%.
A month prior, Jebhealth collaborated
with Airwallex and Visa to introduce corporate health and employee benefits payment cards. Their partnership allowed Jebhealth to use its digital software products to address difficulties and minimise costs in the delivery of health services to the community. Additionally, the move intended to support the company in overcoming challenges associated with accessibility, accuracy, and affordability by leveraging technology.