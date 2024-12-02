Airwallex partners with Woo





Through this integration, Airwallex allows Woo merchants to accept cross-border payments instantly by using global cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and other 60 local payment methods at checkout. This focuses on enabling merchants with access to shoppers from Woo stores, without the difficulties of high foreign exchange (FX) conversion fees.











Airwallex – Woo partnership objectives

Being committed to connecting merchants with shoppers globally, Woo is an open-source ecommerce platform that provides its services to more than 3.5 million stores. As per the information detailed in the press release, the Airwallex extension is available on Woo’s Marketplace as of the announcement. According to Airwallex’s officials, cross-border payment collection represents an integral part of merchants who want to expand their operations worldwide. However, inefficiencies in cross-border payments negatively affect their growth into new geographies. Airwallex’s collaboration with Woo focuses on eliminating these challenges by minimising fees and delays associated with cross-border payments. The two companies aim to improve the shopping experience and enhance shoppers’ relationships with Woo and its merchants.



Furthermore, representatives from Woo stated that the company’s main objective is to support merchants in launching their stores fast and maintaining their growth. The integration of Airwallex allows merchants to instantly accept payments from customers globally, therefore assisting them in accelerating their international expansion strategy. Airwallex’s cross-border capabilities intend to help Woo’s existing and future merchants’ long-term growth. Additionally, the collaboration with Woo, among other recent partnerships, supports Airwallex’s vision of continuing to help businesses of all sizes in achieving their global expansion aspirations. The company currently offers its services to over 100,000 businesses worldwide, being leveraged by brands such as Brex, Rippling, Navan, Qantas, and SHEIN, among others.





Airwallex’s recent developments and collaborations