Jebhealth partners with Airwallex Singapore and Visa in health services

Through this alliance, Jebhealth will leverage its digital software products to address inefficiencies and reduce costs in the delivery of health services to the community. Moreover, it aims to overcome challenges associated with accessibility, accuracy, and affordability through innovation and technology.
By collaborating with Visa and Airwallex Singapore, Jebhealth launched two Visa Business cards – the Helix Health Card and J World Card, designed to integrate online, outpatient, and abroad healthcare payments. Furthermore, the alliance led to the creation of a novel digital health wallet and payment product and a new class of health-fintech solutions.
Visa Business Cards are addressed to employees and underserved worker communities, and it will remove the traditional upfront pay for medical bills, saving time for organisations on reimbursement and manual reconciliation.
Employers and HR professionals can remotely manage cards via a web portal in real-time for pre-hires and employees. This can be done by Google Pay and Apple Pay self-onboarding, without the need for physical medical chits or additional identity proofs.
The Helix Health Card is pre-set for use only in the health and medical merchant code categories, and transactions outside of these categories are automatically blocked. All sales receipts can also be matched against these transactions and verified conveniently.
Digital Payments have already been a common practice in the US since the late 1990s, due to a federal government mandate, EFT ’99, requiring all government payments, other than tax refunds, to be made electronically.
Electronic funds transfers were also implemented to encourage the healthcare industry to move toward electronic payments in the form of VCCs, healthcare’s version of credit cards. However, payments via credit cards are relatively new to healthcare, and like with other industries, there have been some growing pains.
Beyond the striving, there are several advantages in healthcare digital payments such as emerging transaction methods through mobile apps and QR codes now available, effortless, convenient, and immediate access to information, cleaner and safer payment transactions, and streamlined customer service and support.
