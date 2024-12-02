Airwallex partners with Public





Following this announcement, the companies aim to minimise conversion costs for UK investors that want to make purchases of US-based equities on the Public application.

The partnership follows Public’s entry into the UK, as it represents the company’s first expansion outside of the US. Customers and clients based in the region will be given the possibility to create a portfolio with over 5,000 US-listed equities, as well as to benefit from zero commission trading during US stock market hours and low overall FX fees, while also having access to Public’s deep data and insights.

Airwallex’s financial infrastructure and payment capabilities will design an efficient and secure investment process for Public’s clients. The firm will also offer its API and developer toolkit services in order to provide Public with the opportunity to create a frictionless experience for UK investors when they want to convert their GBP into USD for investing in US stocks. This is set to offer a competitive edge for Public as the company focuses on the expansion of its UK customer base.









Airwallex’s strategy of development

Global payments and financial platform that offers clients multiple solutions in fields such as treasury, payments, embedded finance, or spend management, Airwallex had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several different geographies around the world.

In August 2023, the company announced its collaboration with US-based payment consulting startup Yeeld in order to accelerate its global payments. Throughout this deal, the startup aimed to further expand its services into the fintech market space, as well as in the overall payment space. Furthermore, the two firms focused on improving the manner in which customers accelerated global payments and financial operations as well.

At the beginning of the same month, Airwallex partnered with Israel-based OurCrowd to facilitate investments in global startups and small businesses. Institutions and individual accredited customers were enabled to invest in startup companies anywhere in the world by using their own currencies in a secure manner. OurCrowd’s investors and users from more than 195 countries were given the possibility to invest in global startups via a digital platform.

OurCrowd was set to integrate Airwallex’s API in order to enable customers to invest and bypass any restrictions caused by USD-dominated wire transfers. Moreover, by incorporating Airwallex’s products (such as the Global Accounts, Payouts, or the LockFX), accredited investors were allowed to participate in startup deals with less friction and more efficiency.



For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.



