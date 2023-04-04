Subscribe
News

Yeeld and Airwallex partner to accelerate global payments

Wednesday 23 August 2023 09:25 CET | News

US-based payments consulting startup Yeeld has partnered with global payments and financial platform Airwallex to accelerate global payments.

 

Via this partnership with Airwallex, the payments consulting startup reportedly seeks to further expand into the fintech and payments space. Moreover, through this joint venture, the two companies strive to help customers accelerate global payments and financial operations.

According to officials from Yeeld, the decision to collaborate with the global payments and financial platform came as a response to the ever-evolving needs of global companies. In this context, by leveraging Airwallex's approach to international payments and global financial infrastructure, Yeeld aims to support its clients and extend new solutions.

What do Yeeld and Airwallex bring to the table?

Yeeld is a payments consulting startup that helps companies integrate or retrofit their payments acceptance technology with the goal of optimising their systems and, reportedly, improving their profitability.

Earlier in 2023, in a bid to further its capacities to better assist businesses in their efforts to modernise and optimise their payment systems, Yeeld announced its partnership with Stripe

Also in 2023, the fintech joined forces with Merit Holdings, a company that acquires, manages, and builds vertical software businesses. Following this collaboration, Yeeld became the embedded payments consulting partner for Merit’s portfolio of clients. 

Airwallex is a global financial platform that extends solutions ranging from payments, treasury, and spend management to embedded finance. The platform features a proprietary infrastructure that facilitates global payments and financial operations. Moreover, Airwallex purportedly enables businesses of all sizes to unlock new opportunities and expand globally.

Network-wise, the company’s software and APIs are reportedly used by over 100,000 businesses all around the world. When it comes to its reach, Airwallex has a global footprint with 19 international offices. Up to 2023, the company has reportedly raised USD 900 million in funding. 

This is not the sole partnership secured by Airwallex in 2023. In May, the company partnered with MODIFI to address a pain point related to cross-border payments. As a result of the collaboration, the two companies launched a new payment tool, called The Global Account Solutions, aimed to be used for transferring funds globally.

Similarly, the global payments and financial platform partnered with Brex in an effort to advance its global market presence and with OurCrowd, in an attempt to facilitate investments in global startups.

More: Link


