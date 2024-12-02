Airwallex partners with Plaid for ACH payments

With the Plaid integration, Airwallex customers will also be able to instantly and securely verify their bank accounts in the United States. These verifications are used by Airwallex’s direct debit capabilities, either for adding funds to their Airwallex wallet from an external bank account, or for merchants to accept payments from customers within Airwallex’s payment acceptance business.











Faster movement of funds

Officials from Airwallex stated that they are happy to be partnering with Plaid, and to be able to offer a flexible, secure, and transparent payment option for joint customers in the US. Through this integration, customers can authenticate the payers’ bank accounts without the complexity and time that usually comes with traditional ACH processing. Enabling a more seamless customer experience like they are with Plaid is exactly why Airwallex was built. They are providing easier access to a global financial infrastructure, and can in turn, empower businesses to operate anytime, anywhere.

The digital financial ecosystem is all about enabling faster, easier, and more secure ways to move funds. Partners like Airwallex ensure that customers have a seamless and safer way to make ACH transfers for account funding.

Established in 2015, in Melbourne, Australia, Airwallex is a global fintech platform for modern businesses growing beyond borders. The business operates with a team of 1,300 employees in 19 locations across Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America.





Previous developments from Airwallex

In November 2022, Lithuania-based fintech Paysera has partnered with Airwallex to enable businesses to carry out USD payment transfers to China.

As Paysera has already enabled support for USD transfers to the US, with this news the company is looking to offer the same option to those importing from China, the ability to send USD to China being the result of an agreement and integration with international financial services platform, Airwallex.

According to the EU, as per information provided in the company’s press release, EU imports from China reached EUR 363 billion in 2019, and EUR 472 billion in 2021, with the EU importing EUR 1.3 billion worth of Chinese-made products on a daily basis.





