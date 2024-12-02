Airwallex launches Yield returns account





With the new product, Australian businesses receive higher returns on AUD funds, without undergoing minimum lock-up periods or using term deposits. By launching Yield, Airwallex intends to minimise the friction of financial operations and help manage cash flows for businesses.











Airwallex Yield capabilities and objective

According to the press release, by leveraging the Airwallex Yield, qualified customers can:

Earn on their AUD and USD balanced without needing to open a foreign bank account;

Access rates that are currently 3.39% for AUD balances and 4.07% for USD balances, compared to an average of 1.38% for business saver accounts for AUD and 1.50% for USD;

Prevent lock-up periods and move funds between cash balances and their Yield account.

Representatives from Airwallex stated that the returns account comes as an addition to the current features of Yield, including payments, treasury, and spend management. The company plans to expand into new areas and develop additional services to support businesses with their financial needs. Initially, Yield will be offered to customers meeting a minimum investment threshold, with plans for a broader introduction in 2024 to other markers and customers and with additional currencies.



Moreover, Yield allows Australian businesses to earn a return on their surplus funds in AUD and USD, while also receiving flexibility in terms of their funds. Airwallex aims to improve the current financial environment by offering enterprises more options and services, supporting them in their global expansion.





