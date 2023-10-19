Airwallex to acquire MexPago

Currently, the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. Through this acquisition, Airwallex can expand its financial infrastructure into Latin America and advance its mission to enable and support businesses to grow and operate across borders.
According to officials, by combining MexPago’s payment capabilities in Mexico with Airwallex’s global financial infrastructure, the company aims to unlock additional opportunities for enterprises in the region to operate worldwide, as well as to allow companies around the world to enter the Mexican market. Moreover, Airwallex’s data shows that the company saw more than 460% YOY revenue growth in Latin America, highlighting the demand for end-to-end fintech solutions that enable organisations to operate at a global scale.
With this acquisition, Airwallex works toward achieving its objective of becoming a payments and financial platform that enables businesses to expand their operations globally. Headquartered in Singapore, the company has 20 offices around the world that employ 1,400 individuals, with plans to grow its team and footprint over the next year.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions