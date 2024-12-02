Airwallex launches Airwallex for Startups in Hong Kong





Following this announcement, Airwallex aims to contribute to the economic development of Hong Kong, as well as to provide its suite of services for the improvement of the city’s early-stage businesses and firms, and their overall international expansion.

The launch was provided with the support of Hong Kong flagship incubators, in partnerships with multiple local businesses and companies. Airwallex is set to launch additional offers and capabilities as well, aiming to eliminate possible challenges and risks that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) face when entering the industry (such as time management, lack of sales campaigns, lack of marketing tools, as well as managing expenses).

Airwallex’s collaboration with Bowtie, Xero, and The Executive Centre will allow startups to tap into new opportunities and offers that can be leveraged to optimise cost and operational efficiency. This will enable companies and businesses to focus on their development process while meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of their customers and remaining compliant with the requirements and laws of the industry.

Additional activities, such as webinars and networking opportunities, will be also available for clients and customers in the following months. This launch represents an extension of Airwallex’s previous SME Initiative and Go Global campaigns that benefited Hong Kong enterprises as well.









Airwallex’s recent partnerships and product launches

Global payments and financial platform that provides its partners and clients with several services in fields such as payments, embedded finance, treasury, or spend management, Airwallex had a couple of collaborations and launches in the last couple of months, covering different geographic areas around the world.

In August 2023, the company signed a strategic deal with Public, aiming to minimise FX costs for UK investors that make purchases on US-based equities. The collaboration followed Public’s entry into the UK, as it represented the company’s first expansion outside of the US. Clients were given the capability to design a portfolio with over 5,000 US-listed equities and to benefit from zero commission trading during the US stock market hours. Moreover, they were also given low overall FX fees and access to Public’s deep data and insights.

Earlier in the same month, Airwallex announced its collaboration with US-based payment consulting startup Yeeld in order to accelerate global payments. Yeeld aimed to further expand into the payments and fintech space while focusing on improving the manner in which customers accelerated global transactions and financial operations.



For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.