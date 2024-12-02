Airwallex has acquired OpenPay, a US-based billing platform offering subscription management, payment orchestration, and revenue analytics.

The move brings OpenPay’s capabilities into Airwallex’s global platform, improving its position against other players like Stripe Billing and Recurly, and supporting its customers with automatic revenue growth. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Supporting customers to automate revenue growth

Airwallex believes that most billing systems are outdated as they were never designed for a global, multi-currency environment. This is the gap the company tried to close by embedding OpenPay’s features and creating a fully global billing platform. OpenPay emerged as a way to help users navigate the complexity of recurring revenue management.

The two companies share the same mission to help businesses scale easily and quickly across borders. Airwallex has the global reach to apply OpenPay’s capabilities at scale, including automated features like smart payment routing, AI-driven retention tools, real-time insights and subscription management for tiered, usage-based, and flat fee models.

Usage-based billing is a pricing model where customers pay for the specific amount of a product or service they use, rather than a flat fee. This model is common in industries like cloud computing, utilities, and SaaS, offering benefits such as increased transparency for customers and revenue growth for firms.

As demand for hybrid and usage-based billing is rising, tied to product usage as opposed to static, seat-based pricing, AI companies and consumption-led businesses monetise tokens, calls, and computes. With OpenPay, Airwallex will deliver built-in usage-based billing that works across currencies and geographies.

With this initiative, Airwallex aims to improve billing and transform it by unifying global financial infrastructure with modern subscription management. This way, the company creates a global billing platform that lowers costs, increases revenue, and lets businesses expand their subscriptions across borders.

For more information about Airwallex, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.