



Following this announcement, the group aims to leverage Nevio, Amadeus’ solutions in order to pursue the broader transformation of its retailing capabilities.

In addition, Air France-KLM will work closely with Amadeus in order to define the needs for modern airline retailing developments, as well as provide customers with the possibility to benefit from improved traveler-centric retailing and services experience.











More information on the Air France-KLM x Amadeus partnership

According to the official press release, an important step in this transformation is the adoption of the IATA `ONE Order` standard, which is expected to optimise the customer experience to meet the evolving needs of digitally savvy consumers.

At the moment, users typically need to juggle multiple documents, including the Passenger Name Record (PNR), the Electronic Ticket (ETK), and Electronic Miscellaneous Documents (EMDs), in order to finalise each booking process. The collaboration with Amadeus is set to simplify operations by putting the whole procedure in a single, streamlined source.

Furthermore, this partnership will accelerate Air France-KLM’s strategy to update its current systems and move to a modern, `Offer and Order` native system. This multi-year effort is expected to be orchestrated by the Air France-KLM MOON (Moving to Offer and Order Native) program, in close collaboration with Amadeus.

Air France-KLM will have the possibility to benefit from a single unified travel record (clients will have a single order that contains all their travel data, including the services that are offered by third parties), more personalised offers (the product will enable customers to access more tailored options that match their needs and preferences better), as well as enhanced servicing (users will be enabled to make modifications to their travel, as well as ancillary services more easily and efficiently).



For more information about Amadeus, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.

