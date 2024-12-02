Afterpay partners with Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger





Nordstrom has already started to offer Afterpay both online and in their retail stores – allowing consumers to shop and pay using a budgeting tool.

Nordstrom, Calvin Klein, and Tommy Hilfiger will join Afterpay’s network of 100,000 global retailers, providing customers with the ability to receive items immediately while paying over the time.

Afterpay allowing customers to buy products immediately and pay for their purchases over four installments, always interest-free. The service is completely free for customers who pay on time.

