Payment network Affirm has announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Pay and has integrated with autofill on Chrome.

Following this announcement, this initiative will allow the company to make its flexible, secure, and transparent payment options available via autofill on Chrome.

In addition, the collaboration builds on Affirm’s launch on Google Pay in early 2024, which allowed eligible consumers to pay over time with Affirm wherever the Google Pay button is accepted. Currently, the process of using autofill on Chrome will give eligible shoppers the possibility to pay over time with Affirm quickly and conveniently, at more places where they shop.

More information on the Affirm x Google Pay partnership

According to the official press release, the process of integrating Affirm with autofill on Chrome enabled the institution to deliver payment choice and flexibility securely and at scale. At the same time, it is expected to enable Affirm to expand its work with Google Pay and bring its suite of solutions to more consumers through a checkout experience that was developed to incorporate flexibility and transparency with speed, security, and efficiency.

Consumers and clients will also have the ability to link their Affirm account with Google Pay, a process that aims to allow them to go through checkout quickly and securely for future purchases. Furthermore, new and existing Affirm users can pay with autofill on Chrome at select merchant websites, as the feature will be automatically activated for businesses, with no integration effort being required.

Both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.