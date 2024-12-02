Affirm expands its services with Walmart





Following the announcement, Affirm provides its transparent and flexible pay-over-time options to self-checkout kiosks, with eligible shoppers being able to make monthly payments when checking themselves out in-store for their purchases, including electronics, apparel, and toys, among others.











According to Affirm’s officials, the company found in its recent research that 54% of US residents request retailers to offer a Buy Now, Pay Later alternative at checkout. Additionally, the report revealed that 76% of consumers would either delay or not complete a purchase without a solution that allows them to pay over time. To meet the needs of individuals, Affirm expanded its partnership with Walmart to bring its monthly pay-over-time options to the latter’s self-checkout kiosks in the US. This intends to increase consumers’ purchasing power during the holiday shopping season, as well as in the rest of the year. Furthermore, in addition to the options being available in Walmart stores nationwide, on the company’s website, and on the app, customers can pay over time with Affirm at Walmart Vision and Auto Centers. Users can see the total cost of their purchase upfront and are not required to pay more than they agreed initially. The company does not impose any late or hidden fees.





Affirm’s solutions and their capabilities

With a commitment to delivering financial products that support individuals and businesses, Affirm enables consumers to spend and save responsibly, while enterprises receive the tools that they require to expand their operations. In addition to its solutions for shoppers, Affirm provides technology to accelerate revenue and expansion for businesses. By leveraging the company’s solutions, businesses can increase customer awareness and conversion across every channel, including ecommerce and in-store, no matter the area they operate in. With Affirm’s Adaptive Checkout solution, businesses can customise their payment options with terms that intend to help them increase conversion, reach new customers, and grow sales. Currently, the company has partnerships with brands from several industries, including Article., Room&Board, Peloton, Expedia, and priceline.com, among others.





Previous developments from Affirm