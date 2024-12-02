Adyen, Teamwork Commerce to offer integrated payments

Integrating Adyen’s technology and Teamwork’s solution will enable retailers to use one platform for managing all sales channels, thus providing a unified commerce experience. Teamwork Commerce’s integration into Adyen’s Terminal API allows retailers to have flexible features leveraged to fit their business’ needs, including abilities such as saving card tokens to customer profiles and connecting payment data across both in-store and ecommerce transactions. Additionally, the integration enables the acceptance of popular payment methods, apart from the Pay-by-Link support.

With customers believed to be the asset when it comes to retail, Teamwork Commerce officials have stated that the partnership with Adyen will enable clients to obtain a holistic view across channels to drive engagement and loyalty with customers.











Adyen recent developments

In October 2022, Adyen launched two embedded finance products in the US and Europe, Capital, and Accounts. Capital enables platforms to offer financing to businesses based on historic payments data, whereas Accounts allows users to run their business’ finances and get access to funds in an instant manner. In the same month, the company launched a unified commerce solution in Mexico, enabling businesses’ development of a better understanding of their consumers through a single overview. Furthermore, through a partnership with Open Banking provider Tink, Adyen’s customer base was provided with the chance of offering Open Banking payments to their consumers.

In September 2022, the fintech announced four separate developments, the most recent one being the expansion of their Shopline partnership, aimed at boosting smart commerce by reducing complexities through the use of a single integration and shopper insights delivery. What is more, the company announced that starting with 2023, its US-based users will be enabled to carry out mobile payments using the Cash App Pay method. Additionally, the company launched its Real Time Visa Account Updater (VAU) solution in Europe, aimed at helping businesses increase revenue and authorisation rates from card-on-file payments through means of automated, real-time Visa accounts updating. Earlier that same month, the fintech partnered up with digital commerce platform VTEX to bring retailers unified commerce and help them accelerate growth.





Teamwork Commerce, Adyen company mission

Teamwork Commerce is an omnichannel solution provider that offers retailers point-of-sale, order managements, inventory control, CRM, and analytics products, developing an ecosystem of integrations with solutions that simplify unified commerce. The company’s offering serves retailers in more than 20 countries all over the globe, including Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird, and Paul Stuart.

Adyen is a financial technology platform provider, offering end-to-end payments capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a single global solution with the aim of helping businesses achieve their goals in a fast manner. The company has offices globally and works with companies such as Facebook, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft.





