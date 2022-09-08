VTEX and Adyen bring unified commerce to retailers

Using a single, easy-to-implement native solution, merchants on VTEX can future-proof their business. The company has created a unified commerce destination, equipped with anti-fraud and acquiring services to enable increased efficiency and performance across online and offline activities.
Through an integration with Adyen's financial technology offering, merchants will have a 360 view of their customers, can personalise consumer journeys, and enable cross-team collaboration to deliver consistent contact across all points of interaction.
Having access to all data in one centralised place also boosts business intelligence, enabling retailers to make informed decisions and facilitate reconciliation. According to a Forrester report, Adyen can bring an uplift of 1.52% in the authorisation rate to merchants, decrease 27% of chargebacks and generate a ROI of 186% over three years.
With VTEX's new unified commerce solution, users will experience:
Increased security, because as a single platform with machine learning technology and a built-in anti-fraud solution, Adyen brings higher authorisation rates;
Cost reduction due to removing third parties, creating a single value chain, with gateway, anti-fraud, and acquiring services included with a single partner, as well as the infinite shelf journey in the same connector;
Users gain mobility and thus have a more fluid shopping experience, with mobile payment terminals and reduced lines at the checkout counter;
Customer data will be consolidated across in-store and online purchases, generating insights for decision making, which result in a better customer experience and a high capacity to personalise offers.
Global retailers such as C&A, a multinational of retail clothing stores, with retail stores in many other European countries, along with Brazil, China ,and Mexico; and Tok&Stok, a furniture and decoration retailer, owned by the American Carlyle Group are pioneers in the use of this integration.
The new offering is available immediately across all 38 countries where VTEX operates. To connect different sales channels and payment processes in a single place, merchants can find more information and contact VTEX at content.vtex.com/en-adyen-partnership.
VTEX puts its customers' business on a fast path to growth with a complete commerce, marketplace, and OMS solution. It helps global companies build, manage, and deliver native and advanced B2B, B2C, and Marketplace commerce experiences with unprecedented time to market and without complexity.
