Adyen partners with Shopify





Following this collaboration, the companies will focus on improving their ecommerce capabilities and offerings, as well as simplifying the customer journey and solving payment complexity for enterprise traders and merchants.

Adyen will offer its expertise and products in order to enhance Shopify’s expansion into the enterprise segment, through diversified commerce solutions for large-scale traders around the world, maximising revenue and scale in a faster a more secure manner.











More details on the partnership

Adyen’s single platform will develop integrated payment solutions in order for merchants to offer their customers a secure and improved client experience, without added resource constraints or operational complexity. Adyen’s payment application will be integrated into the Shopify Payment Partner Platform and it is expected to become available for enterprises later in 2023, with a more flexible approach to their payments experience. By setting up the components of their Shopify platform, enterprise merchants will be able to integrate Adyen as a payment provider.

After incorporating Adyen’s payment application into their platform, the process of system integrations will be removed. Businesses will be given the capability to accept and process payments in a faster and more efficient manner while eliminating possible payment risks.

According to the press release, the first phase of Adyen’s partnership with Shopify will include a payment application that was designed to integrate cards and digital wallets, such as Apple Pay and Google Pay. It will also be followed up by further capabilities for local payment methods (LPMs) later in 2023.

Merchants will be given the capability to customise the look of their checkout without limiting its performance and scale faster by entering new regions across the world. Furthermore, traders will be able to drive operational efficiency and cost-savings, while removing the need for maintenance work and benefiting from a fully integrated back end.



Adyen’s strategy of development

Global fintech platform Adyen had multiple partnerships and product launches in the last couple of months, covering several geographic regions around the world.

In June 2023, the company announced the launch of Payout Services, its solution that was designed to allow businesses and firms to send global payouts in real-time. Adyen leveraged its direct connection to RTP banking and card schemes in order to enable customers to move funds within a single infrastructure.

Earlier in May 2023, Adyen partnered with automated retail company Invenda Group to enhance its retail capabilities with a new payment service. The deal aimed to further enhance Invenda’s 360-approach to automated retail by integrating a simplified and efficient digital payments process. Adyen’s technology was set to be incorporated into the company’s products in order to allow customers to leverage Invenda Wallet, a download-free web application that facilitated mobile shopping for users and clients.

Adyen collaborated in the same month with retail company FitFlot to reduce checkout abandonment and to support the latter’s strategy of global expansion. The partnership was focused on enabling FitFlop to enhance customer experience by integrating a streamlined approach to global payments.



